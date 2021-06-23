Reddish (Achilles) is expected to be available for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Bucks, Sarah Spencer of the Journal-Constitution reports.

This is a fairly surprising development, as Reddish has missed significant time due to a sore right Achilles. He hasn't seen the floor since Feb. 21, so while he'll likely be active, there's a good chance coach Nate McMillan won't insert him back into the rotation right away. With that said, the Hawks could turn to Reddish at some point in the series -- especially if Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is limited.