Reddish (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 against Philadelphia, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Reddish has progressed to taking part in 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 scrimmages but has yet to be cleared for game action. The 21-year-old hasn't seen the court since Feb. 21 due to the right Achilles injury, so he could have a minor role for the Hawks even if he's available in the near future.