Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Available to play Sunday
Bembry (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Hawks reporter Brad Rowland reports.
Bembry was initially listed as probable for Sunday's game but it's now clear that his groin injury won't prevent him from playing. Though he's active, it's unclear how much time he'll play in his first game back from the injury, which has sidelined him for the past 24 games.
