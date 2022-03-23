Bembry underwent successful season-ending surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his right knee.

Bembry suffered the injury while closing out to Jordan Poole in the third quarter of a March 12 contest and had to be helped off the court. The veteran forward spent time with the Nets and Bucks during the 2021 campaign and averaged 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.3 minutes across 56 appearances. Bembry will be a free agent heading into the 2022-23 campaign, though there may not be many willing suitors if he has to miss a big chunk of the season due to rehab.