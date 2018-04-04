Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Sitting out for rest Wednesday

Bembry (abdominal) will be held out of Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Following a month-long absence due to an abdominal issue, Bembry has been back in the lineup over the last two games for Hawks, averaging 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 15.5 minutes. However, with the Hawks headed into the second night of a back-to-back set, coach Mike Budenholzer is opting to hold his young forward out to avoid an aggravation. With that said, Bembry isn't dealing with an uptick in discomfort and should be back in the lineup for Friday's tilt with the Wizards.