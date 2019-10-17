Parker pitched in 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and nine rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 win over the Knicks.

Parker has always been able to score and he boasts enough size to make an impact on the glass. However, his effort defensively has never matched his enthusiasm for the offensive end. Perhaps this being the fourth stop in his career will force him to take a look in the mirror and make defense a priority going forward. Regardless, Parker might be able to make enough of an impact offensively off the bench that he becomes a low-end option in standard leagues.