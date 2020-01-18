Hawks' Jeff Teague: Atlanta debut on tap
Teague (not injury related) will make his team debut Saturday against Detroit, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Teague will sit out of Friday's matchup after being dealt fro the Timberwolves to the Hawks, but he'll be right back in action Saturday for the second half of the team's back-to-back. He'll slot in as the backup point guard behind Trae Young.
