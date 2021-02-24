Dunn (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Dunn has been cleared to resume his rehab after undergoing a platelet-rich plasma injection last week to address discomfort in his surgically repaired right ankle, but the Hawks haven't indicated exactly where he stands in the recovery process. Unless the team provides word by the end of the week that Dunn has resumed practicing fully, he likely won't play at any point during the team's four-game road trip -- which begins Friday in Oklahoma City -- to close out the season's first half.