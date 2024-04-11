Okongwu underwent a non-surgical procedure Tuesday to address ongoing inflammation in his left big toe and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Okongwu hasn't played since March 21 due to an injury to his left big toe. Unless the Hawks can come out of the Play-In and go on a miraculous playoff run, the 22-year-old big man has essentially been shut down for the rest of the season. Okongwu will end the 2023-24 regular season averaging 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 25.5 minutes across 55 appearances, including eight starts.