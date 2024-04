The Hawks announced Monday that Okongwu (toe) will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days.

Okongwu has been cleared to resume basketball activities, but based on his re-evaluation timeline, he's set to miss at least four games, and perhaps even the rest of the regular season. While Okongwu has been sidelined since March 21 with the left toe sprain, Bruno Fernando has re-entered head coach Quin Snyder's rotation as the top backup to starting center Clint Capela.