Heat's Derrick Walton: Becomes unrestricted free agent
Walton had his qualifying offer withdrawn by the Heat and he's officially become an unrestricted free agent, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After going undrafted out of Michigan, Walton spent last season on a two-way deal with the Heat, seeing action in just 16 total NBA games. Instead, a large portion of his season was with the team's G-League affiliate, where he played in 27 games and averaged 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals across 32.4 minutes. Now that the Heat have pulled his qualifying offer, Walton becomes an unrestricted free agent and will have the ability to sign with any team he pleases. That said, it seems likely the The 6-foot-1 guard will have to settle for another two-way deal or simply start the year off in the G-League or overseas.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Scores 11 points in loss to Hornets•
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Earns qualifying offer•
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Recalled from G-League•
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Assigned back to G-League•
-
Heat's Derrick Walton: Will be available Wednesday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...