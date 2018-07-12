Walton had his qualifying offer withdrawn by the Heat and he's officially become an unrestricted free agent, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After going undrafted out of Michigan, Walton spent last season on a two-way deal with the Heat, seeing action in just 16 total NBA games. Instead, a large portion of his season was with the team's G-League affiliate, where he played in 27 games and averaged 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals across 32.4 minutes. Now that the Heat have pulled his qualifying offer, Walton becomes an unrestricted free agent and will have the ability to sign with any team he pleases. That said, it seems likely the The 6-foot-1 guard will have to settle for another two-way deal or simply start the year off in the G-League or overseas.