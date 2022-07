Walton agreed to a contract with the Sydney Kings of the Australian NBL in early July.

Walton went undrafted in 2017 after four years at Michigan. Most recently he spent time with the Pistons, mostly with the G League's Motor City Cruise. In 25 G League regular-season appearances, he averaged 16.8 points, 9.5 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 36.0 minutes.