Okpala added two points (0-2 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in Sunday's loss against the Blue.

Okpala collected the start Sunday and earned 21 minutes of action but responded with a mediocre outing in the loss, finishing with just two points. Over six G League appearances, the rookie is averaging 7.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest.