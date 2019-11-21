Okpala (Achilles) has been ruled out for the Heat's upcoming games Friday in Chicago and Saturday in Philadelphia, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat have been providing ruling Okpala out on a game-by-game basis throughout the season, with no real target date for his NBA debut having yet to emerge. Once Okpala moves past his strained left Achilles' tendon, he's unlikely to hold a role in coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation anyway.