Heat's KZ Okpala: Won't play Tuesday
Okpala (Achilles) won't play Tuesday against Detroit, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
It'll be the seventh straight contest in which the forward will be sideline for. The Heat haven't provided any convincing evidence about Okpala's health recently, so his status for Thursday's game at Cleveland is also likely up in the air at the moment.
