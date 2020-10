Leonard will draw the start at center in Friday's Game 2 versus the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Heat will go to Leonard, who has only played nine minutes during the entire Heat playoff run, at center due to Bam Adebayo's (shoulder) absence. The team presumably wants to keep Kelly Olynyk with the second unit. It remains to be seen what type of minutes he will see, but the big man will no doubt be a popular DFS play.