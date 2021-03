Ariza (personal, COVID-19 protocols), anticipating a potential trade, has been undergoing COVID-19 testing, so he could possibly be available for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Ariza didn't see the floor with the Thunder due to a personal matter, but it appears that's been cleared up, and he could play as soon as Friday if he continues to test negative. When he's ready to play, he'll be competing for time with Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk and Precious Achiuwa.