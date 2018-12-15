Heat's Tyler Johnson: Coming off bench Friday

Johnson (hip) will come off the bench Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Coach Erik Spoelstra will opt to start Justise Winslow, who has played well lately, over Johnson. In a bench role this season, Johnson has averaged 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

