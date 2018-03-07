Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 21 points in loss

Johnson poured in 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to the Wizards.

After a disastrous game Monday. Johnson was excellent here, seeing a team-high 38 minutes in the narrow loss. Despite his previous dud, he has been one of the more consistent Heat players across the last few games. Whether he is starting or coming off the bench, he is generally worthy of a roster spot in most leagues due to his versatility to play either guard position and contribute in a number of categories.