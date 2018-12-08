Heat's Wayne Ellington: Out Saturday
Ellington (personal) is out Saturday against the Clippers.
A personal matter will keep Ellington out for a second consecutive game. Tyler Johnson and Dwyane Wade should see extra time in Ellington's absence.
