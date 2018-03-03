Howard scored six points (3-7 FG, 0-4 FT) to go along with six rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Friday's 110-99 loss to the 76ers.

Howard couldn't get it going at either end in this one, registering his lowest scoring output in seven games and finishing with single-digit rebounds for the third straight game. He enjoyed a tremendous run of form through the latter half of February and will look to bounce back from this dud of a performance Sunday against the Raptors.