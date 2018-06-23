Hornets' J.P. Macura: Inks two-way deal with Charlotte

Macura signed a two-way contract with the Hornets on Saturday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Macura -- 6-foot-5 and 203 pounds -- completed his senior year at Xavier last season. He averaged 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals across 29.7 minutes per game. The shooting guard also took 3.8 threes per tilt, making them at a 37.7 percent clip. In signing a two-way deal, he'll spend the majority of the 2018-19 campaign in the G-League with the Greensboro Swarm.