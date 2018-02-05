Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Co-leads bench in scoring
Lamb poured in 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 23 minutes in Sunday's 115-110 win over the Suns.
Lamb was one of the reserves that was pivotal to the Hornets' impressive second-half comeback, one that saw them overcome a 21-point deficit and open the fourth quarter on a 20-2 run. The 25-year-old has scored in double digits for three straight games, and he's served as one of the team's most reliable offensive options off the bench throughout the season. Lamb also frequently provides solid rebounding numbers, making him a viable option for those in deeper formats who need to round out the guard position.
