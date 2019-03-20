Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Double-doubles off bench Tuesday

Lamb recorded 26 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 11 rebounds, and three assists across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 118-114 loss to the 76ers.

Lamb led the Hornets in scoring off the bench Tuesday in what was a poor showing for the team. Lamb's performance was a lone bright spot, as he has now averaged 21.7 points over his last three games, none of which he has started, hinting at room for more production.

