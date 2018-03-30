Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Listed as probable Saturday
Lamb is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Washington due to a sore right foot.
The designation is likely precautionary in nature, but Lamb's status is nonetheless something to monitor leading up to Saturday morning's shootaround. The 25-year-old enters the weekend having scored in double-figures in six consecutive games.
