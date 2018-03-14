Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable with back spasms

Lamb is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Hawks due to back spasms.

This is the first news of Lamb nursing an injury, so it's possible he aggravated his back during the team's most recent game Tuesday against the Pelicans, though he played well, posting 16 points in 23 minutes. If he ends up sidelined, Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon would probably see extended run.

