Thor ended Friday's 130-99 loss to the Grizzlies with 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes.

Thor, along with a number of his teammates, made the most of garbage time, putting up season-high numbers across the board. While this was a nice performance, history would tell us that it is unlikely to stick. The Hornets were simply blown off the court and so chances are he goes back to being a fringe rotation player in the next game.