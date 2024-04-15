Hornets coach Steve Clifford said he expects Ball (ankle) to be ready in time for training camp, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

This will be a relief to hear for Charlotte fans, as Ball's ankle robbed him of the majority of his 2023-24 season. He made just 22 appearances, averaging 23.9 points, 8.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.8 steals in 32.3 minutes. Ball told reporters that his ankle is feeling better and that he's looking forward to having the full offseason to prepare for 2024-25.