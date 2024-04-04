Black registered four points (2-2 FG), two blocks, one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 89-86 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Despite not playing in an NBA game since Feb. 9, the 24-year-old was able to make the most of his return, recording a season high in blocks while going perfect from the field. Black has appeared in 23 contests this season, averaging 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.1 minutes while shooting 46.3 percent. With the Hornets already looking toward next season, Black is a candidate to receive more playing time if Miles Bridges (wrist) is sidelined any longer.