Roby was waived by the Knicks on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Roby was sidelined to close out last season due to an ankle injury, but he returned to action during Summer League play. He averaged 8.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game over two preseason appearances but wasn't able to secure a spot on the Knicks' final roster. He's played in at least 42 NBA games in three consecutive seasons, so it's possible he finds work elsewhere ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.