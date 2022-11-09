Layman signed a one-year contract Wednesday with Spanish club Basquet Manresa.

After failing to secure a roster spot with the Celtics after joining the club on an Exhibit 10 deal ahead of training camp, Layman has elected to continue his career overseas rather than heading to the G League, where he likely would have had to settle for a much lower salary. A 2016 second-round pick, Layman saw NBA action in each of the past six seasons, averaging 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 12.8 minutes per game over 243 regular-season appearances.