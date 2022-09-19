Layman signed a non-guaranteed training camp contract with the Celtics on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Layman appeared in 34 games with the Timberwolves last season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per contest. The forward had his most productive NBA season in 2018-19, averaging 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds across 18.7 minutes per game in 71 appearances with the Timberwolves.