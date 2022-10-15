The Celtics waived Layman on Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Layman averaged 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.8 minutes across 34 games for Minnesota last season. After appearing in just two games for the Celtics this preseason, the 28-year-old forward will look to join his fourth team ahead of his seventh season in the NBA.
More News
-
Celtics' Jake Layman: Joining Celtics for camp•
-
Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Scores in double figures•
-
Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Shifts to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Draws first start of season•
-
Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Scores just two points in opener•
-
Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Doesn't play Thursday•