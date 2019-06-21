Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Goes to Utah in Round 2

Brantley was selected by the Jazz with the 50th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The pick initially belonged to the Pacers, but the Jazz moved up to grab Brantley out of the College of Charleston. The 6-7 senior put up 19. points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a senior while knocking down 1.2 threes per game at a 32.8 percent clip.