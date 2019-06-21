Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Goes to Utah in Round 2
Brantley was selected by the Jazz with the 50th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The pick initially belonged to the Pacers, but the Jazz moved up to grab Brantley out of the College of Charleston. The 6-7 senior put up 19. points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a senior while knocking down 1.2 threes per game at a 32.8 percent clip.
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...