Morgan signed a contract with the Jazz on Thursday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Morgan was waived by the Jazz in October, but the team opted to bring him back on board after his strong start to the G League season. Through five games with the Salt Lake City Stars, Morgan is averaging 15.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a combined 3.4 blocks/steals in 26.1 minutes per tilt.