Lewis was traded from the Raptors to the Jazz along with Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick Thursday in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lewis was traded from New Orleans to Toronto last month and has been shuffled between the parent club and G League in recent weeks. He hasn't been a significant part of any rotation in the NBA this year, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to carve out much more playing time with his new club.