Dunn was ejected during the first half of Saturday's matchup against the Rockets after engaging in an altercation with Jabari Smith, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Dunn came off the bench in this game as Collin Sexton returned to the starting lineup, and this situation is not going to make him any favors regarding his playing time ahead of the final weeks of the season. Dunn ends Saturday's game having posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and a rebound across six minutes.