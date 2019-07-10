Oni totaled four points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and one block across 28 minutes during the Jazz's 97-93 win over the Trail Blazers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.

The 2019 second-round pick drew the start and saw plenty of minutes, but an inefficient shot led to a poor line. Oni was much sharper over his first two games in Las Vegas, averaging 12.5 points on 66.7 percent shooting.