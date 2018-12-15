Jazz's Raul Neto: Available to play Saturday
Neto (thigs) is available for Saturday's game against the Magic, Andy Larsen of KSL.com repots.
Neto, who was was listed as questionable with right thigh soreness, is healthy and can play Saturday after missing Wednesday's tilt against the Heat. In 11 games this year, the fourth-year guard is averaging 4.6 points and 2.5 assists in 11.2 minutes.
