Neto (hamstring) will play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Neto will make his regular season debut Friday after missing Wednesday's opener against the Nuggets. The Jazz elected to use both Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks at point guard when starter Ricky Rubio was off the floor, so Neto's role off the bench could be limited if the team elects to stick with a similar rotation.