Play

Neto is out for Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers due to a sprained ankle he suffered during shootaround, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

With Ricky Rubio on a minutes restriction and Neto out, coach Quin Snyder will have to dig deeper than usual into his bench. As a result, Alec Burks is a strong candidate to see an expanded role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories