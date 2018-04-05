Jazz's Raul Neto: Will be reevaluated in a week
Neto (wrist) will be reevaluated in another week, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Neto has been out since mid-March and another week on the sidelines will officially rule him out for the rest of the regular season. That said, the Jazz are currently looking likely to make the playoffs, so there's a chance he rejoins the lineup at some point during that run. Whether he plays or not again this season, Neto likely won't be a viable fantasy option.
