Jazz's Rodney Hood: Day-to-day with strained calf

Hood has been diagnosed with a strained calf and is considered day-to-day, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The news comes as a relief after Hood had to be helped off the floor late in Friday's loss to the Timberwolves after stepping on the foot of Karl-Anthony Towns. The Jazz have not ruled Hood out for Saturday's matchup with Oklahoma City, though it seems relatively unlikely that he'll be available. If that's the case, some combination of Alec Burks, Donovan Mitchell and Thabo Sefolosha would absorb Hood's minutes.