Jazz's Rodney Hood: In starting lineup
Hood (illness) is set to start at shooting guard in Friday's tilt against the Timberwolves.
Hood was dealing with a stomach bug during Wednesday's season opener, and came off the bench as a result. He logged just 18 minutes in the contest, while rookie Donovan Mitchell saw 26. Given his starting role Wednesday, Hood figures to take on a heavier workload in Minnesota.
