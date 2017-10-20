Jazz's Rodney Hood: In starting lineup

Hood (illness) is set to start at shooting guard in Friday's tilt against the Timberwolves.

Hood was dealing with a stomach bug during Wednesday's season opener, and came off the bench as a result. He logged just 18 minutes in the contest, while rookie Donovan Mitchell saw 26. Given his starting role Wednesday, Hood figures to take on a heavier workload in Minnesota.

