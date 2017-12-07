Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out again Thursday vs. Rockets

Hood (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Rockets, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hood will be missing a sixth straight game, as he continues to work back from an ankle injury. The Jazz have not provided a concrete timetable for his return, however, so Hood will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. Look for Donovan Mitchell and Alex Burks to benefit once again with increased minutes in his place.

