Bradley had 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one rebound in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 143-137 loss to the Clippers.

Bradley played just his third game of the season Wednesday, ending with a career-high 15 points and 10 rebounds. This was merely a case of the Jazz resting just about their entire roster and numbers like this are unlikely to repeat themselves anytime soon.

