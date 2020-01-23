Jazz's Tony Bradley: Ejected Wednesday
Bradley was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Bradley, who finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 FT) and seven rebounds in 10 minutes, was ejected in the final seconds of Wednesday's game after exchanging words with Marquese Chriss. The ejection shouldn't have any lingering effects on Bradley's availability.
