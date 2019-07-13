Jazz's Tony Bradley: Not playing Saturday
Bradley, due to right great toe soreness, will not play during Saturday's summer league game against the Hornets.
Bradley likely suffered the injury during Utah's previous game. With the Jazz now in the summer league playoffs, a loss could mean we don't see Bradley again until possibly the preseason.
