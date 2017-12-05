Bradley was recalled from the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.

Bradley, the 28th overall pick in the 2017 Draft, has struggled to find playing time with the Jazz, totaling 21 minutes played and collecting four points, eight rebounds and one assist. He's garnered more run in the G-League, however. There, he's seeing 31.2 minutes per game and averaging 20.0 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 64.9 percent from the field.