Jazz's Tony Bradley: Recalled from G-League
Bradley was recalled from the G-League's Salt Lake Stars and will join the Jazz for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
Bradley has yet to take the floor for the Jazz this season, and it seems unlikely he'll garner significant run soon. Last season, he played a total of 29 minutes with Utah across nine games, recording eight points, 11 rebounds and one assist.
